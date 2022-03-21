Islamabad, Mar 21 (PTI) Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday urged Muslim countries and aid groups to contribute to a special humanitarian assistance fund for Afghanistan.

He was addressing a ceremony for signing of the Charter of the Humanitarian Trust Fund for Afghanistan, signed by OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha and President of Islamic Development Bank Dr Muhammad Sulaiman Al-Jasser.

The Trust Fund launched under the aegis of the Islamic Development Bank was agreed at the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held in Islamabad on December 19, 2021.

Foreign Minister Qureshi emphasised that the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan warranted urgent action, requesting the OIC states, the Islamic Financial Institutions, donors and other international partners to make donations to the Trust Fund.

He recalled the OIC's decision to play a leading role in delivery of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

Qureshi emphasised on the need to redouble the efforts in view of the urgent and ascendant humanitarian needs of the Afghan people.

Pakistan, which has announced an assistance package of Rs 5 billion for Afghanistan, remains firmly committed to supporting the Afghan People in the wake of serious humanitarian challenges.

