Islamabad [Pakistan], January 31 (ANI): The decision by the Senate of Pakistan to nominate Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the Nobel Peace Prize shows its incapability of making rational foreign policy choices, reported Al Arabiya Post.

Chairman of the Pakistani Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani has written an official letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee on behalf of the Senate and registered the nomination of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the "Nobel Peace Prize" for his efforts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.

Also Read | Oil Falls on Rate Hike Worries, Russian Export Flows – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

However, Pakistan which has remained a client state of China, will obtain the same fate from Turkey, reported Al Arabiya Post.

Erdogan has cast his fishing net, far and wide to ensure his re-election, with the Nobel Peace Prize gambit being the opening shot in this endeavour.

Also Read | ‘Bindaas’, ‘Desh’: Indian English Pronunciation Guides Added to Oxford Dictionary for 800 Words.

Notably, Pakistan's nomination comes amid its economic meltdown and the ninth review of Pakistan for a USD 7 billion Extended Fund Facility with the International Monetary Fund.

Who would believe that a failed state with a falling economy should propose the name of an authoritarian ruler of Turkey who, for all practical purposes is leading his nation down the same path of ruining economically as Pakistan?, reported Al Arabiya Post.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been the unchallenged President of Turkey for the last two decades and he faces an upcoming election in 2024.

That provides the setting for this new proposal for him to be given the Nobel Peace Prize for his mediation in the Ukraine conflict.

Terming Erdogan as "a true statesman and leader, who always strives for the betterment and prosperity of not just his country, but the region and the world in general," Sanjrani underlined that the Turkish President "carries the true message of the Holy Prophet Muhammad and his teachings of peace, tolerance and love for all humanity, as he continues to dispel the myths and misconceptions related to Islamic teachings," reported The Express Tribune.

Pakistan, which is an all-weather friend of Turkey, has chosen this point in its journey as a nation to praise Erdogan. Obviously, this cannot be without wanting something in return.

The Pak-Turkey duo has been at the forefront of the anti-India stand globally and is responsible for pushing more falsehood on Kashmir than any other country, reported Al Arabiya Post.

A recent report in Nordic Monitor states that Turkey secretly helped Pakistan set up a cyber-army camouflaged under the bilateral agreement which is used for domestic political goals as well as directed against the US and India and undermine criticism levelled against the Pakistani rulers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)