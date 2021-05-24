Manila [Philippines], May 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Monday 4,973 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,184,706.

The death toll climbed to 19,983 after 39 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has more than 110 million population, has tested over 12 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in the Philippines Rabindra Abeyasinghe said the U.N. health agency is "very encouraged" by the Philippine vaccine rollout.

The Philippines has administered over 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since the vaccination drive started on March 1. The government said that almost a million people have been fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

Although there have been challenges in accessing vaccines, Abeyasinghe said the Philippines' rollout performance "has been very creditable and commendable," adding that Filipinos have grown interested in getting inoculated. (ANI/Xinhua)

