Jyvaskyla [Finland], April 18 (ANI): The pilot of a light aircraft was killed when his plane crashed in the vicinity of the Finnish city of Jyvaskyla, the rescue services of central Finland said.

"A small plane crashed at Tikkakoski Airport in Jyvaskyla. The pilot of the plane was found dead," the rescuers said in a statement cited by Sputnik News Agency on Sunday.

As per the news agency, the plane's distress signal was received by emergency authorities at around 20:34 (17:34) on Sunday.

Apart from the pilot, there were no other people on board.

An investigation is underway. (ANI)

