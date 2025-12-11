New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which the two leaders reviewed the progress of the India-Israel Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their shared stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

According to an official statement, PM Modi and Netanyahu expressed satisfaction with the steady advancement of bilateral cooperation and agreed to deepen collaboration across key areas for mutual benefit.

PM Modi reiterated India's support for efforts aimed at achieving a lasting and just peace in the Middle East, including the early implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan. Both leaders strongly condemned terrorism in all forms and agreed to remain in close contact.

Providing details of the discussion, PM Modi wrote on X, "Spoke with my friend Prime Minister Netanyahu. We reviewed progress in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership and agreed to further strengthen our cooperation. Also reaffirmed our shared commitment to zero tolerance for terrorism. India supports all efforts aimed at achieving a just and durable peace in the region."

The call came at a time when Netanyahu indicated that the second phase of the US-backed Gaza ceasefire plan could begin "very shortly". Hamas, however, claimed Israeli "violations" and urged mediators to press Israel to comply with the agreement.

Netanyahu's office also said it is working with Indian authorities to arrange a new date for his postponed visit to India. The visit, initially planned for December, was deferred without a formal explanation, though his office stressed that bilateral ties remain strong and that he has "full confidence" in India's security under PM Modi's leadership.

A statement posted on X added, "Israel's bond with India and between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Prime Minister @narendramodi is very strong... teams are already coordinating a new visit date."

Netanyahu had earlier been considering a visit later this year before security concerns led to the postponement. His most recent trip to India was in January 2018, the second time an Israeli Prime Minister had visited the country.

In recent months, Netanyahu has repeatedly highlighted the longstanding friendship between the two nations. After the Red Fort blast, he conveyed condolences to India, with his office posting on X, "To our dear friend Narendra Modi and to the brave people of India: Sara and I, and the people of Israel, send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Israel stands strong with you in sorrow and in strength in this time."

The message continued, "India and Israel are ancient civilisations that stand on eternal truths. Terror may strike our cities, but it will never shake our souls. The light of our nations will outshine the darkness of our enemies." (ANI)

