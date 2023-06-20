PM Narendra Modi Gets Warm Welcome From India Fraternity in US. (Photo Credits: Twitter | ANI)

New York, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York on the first leg of his historic state visit to the United States. During his visit to New York, PM Modi will meet CEOs, nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, health sector experts today.

He will attend Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters on June 21. PM Modi will then travel to Washington DC and will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22. PM Modi Lands in US Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives in New York on First Leg of His Official State Visit to the United States.

Watch Video: PM Narendra Modi Gets Warm Welcome From India Fraternity in US

Members of the Indian community cheerfully welcome PM Modi on his arrival in New York, US

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening. The Prime Minister will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress the same day. Jacket With PM Modi Image Video: Member of Indian Diaspora in US Flaunts His Jacket With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Photos Printed on It.

On June 23, the Prime Minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In addition to official engagements, the Prime Minister is scheduled to have several interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora.

