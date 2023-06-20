Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in New York for the first leg of his official State visit to the United States. During his visit to New York, PM Narendra Modi will meet CEOs, Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, and health sector experts today. On Wednesday, June 21, PM Modi will attend Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters. International Yoga Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi To Lead Unique Yoga Session at UNHQ on June 21.

PM Modi's Plane Lands at JFK Airport in New York

Visuals of PM Modi's plane landing at JFK Airport in New York.#PMModiUSVisit pic.twitter.com/c0X60xQVqt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 20, 2023

PM Modi Arrives in New York

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in New York on first leg of his official State visit to the United States During his visit to New York, PM will meet CEOs, Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, health sector experts today.… pic.twitter.com/4oBgul8EPG — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)