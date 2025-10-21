New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended wishes to Rodrigo Paz Pereira, on his election as the President of Bolivia.

Prime Minister Modi said he looked forward to deepen the partnership between both the nations.

In a post on X, he said, "Warm congratulations, Mr. Rodrigo Paz Pereira, on your election as the President of Bolivia. Close and friendly ties between India and Bolivia have long underpinned our mutually beneficial cooperation. I look forward to deepening our partnership for shared progress and prosperity in the years to come."

Bolivians elected Rodrigo Paz of the centre-right Christian Democratic Party (PDC) as their new president, ending almost 20 years of governance by the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party, Al Jazeera reported.

With 97 percent of ballots counted, Paz had won 54.5 percent of the vote in Sunday's run-off race, well ahead of right-wing former interim President Jorge "Tuto" Quiroga, with 45.4 percent of the vote, according to the country's Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE).

Paz, 58, followed his father, former left-wing President Jaime Zamora, into politics.

After studying economics in the United States, Paz returned home to Bolivia, where he went on to become a city councillor and mayor of the southern city of Tarija, before becoming a senator for the region in 2020, as per Al Jazeera.

He has pledged a "capitalism for all" approach, promising tax cuts, tariff reductions, and the decentralisation of the national government.

After the results were announced, Paz's vice-presidential running mate, Edmand Lara, made a call for "unity and reconciliation," as per Al Jazeera reported.

"We must ensure the supply of diesel and gasoline. People are suffering. We need to stabilise the prices of the basic food basket, and we must put an end to corruption," Lara said.

Sunday's run-off came after the incumbent MAS party suffered a major defeat in August's preliminary election, after former left-wing President Evo Morales was barred from running and outgoing President Luis Arce, who had fallen out with Morales, opted out of the race.

Courts had ruled against Morales's candidacy over term limits and technicalities related to party affiliation, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

