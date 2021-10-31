Rome, Oct 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday exchanged views with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, trade, economy and people-to-people ties, as they met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here.

Modi also congratulated Indonesia for its G20 Presidency next year and assured India's support as part of Troika (preceding, current, and incoming G20 Presidencies), the Ministry of External Affairs said in a tweet.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Children in Central Africa Need Emergency Aid: UN.

"Glad to have met President @jokowi earlier today. Discussed existing areas of India-Indonesia cooperation and new spheres where our countries can work together for the benefit of our citizens and the entire planet," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet. The two leaders discussed the comprehensive strategic partnership, including trade, investment and people-to-people ties.

"Strong relations with Indonesia is a key part of India's ‘Act East' policy and ‘SAGAR' vision. Ways to improve economic linkages and cultural cooperation figured prominently during the talks," the PMO India said in a tweet.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Penguins ‘Supercolony’ Earlier Detected From Space, Discovered on Antarctica’s Danger Islands.

SAGAR is an acronym for "Security and Growth for all in the Region" in 2015. This vision focuses on cooperative measures for sustainable use of the oceans, and provides a framework for a safe, secure, and stable maritime domain in the region.

Indonesia is an important country of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations).

Defence and security cooperation between India and Indonesia has been on an upward trajectory in the last few years, particularly in the maritime domain.

On the sidelines of the G20 summit, Prime Minister Modi interacted with several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and South Korean President Moon Jae-in among others.

Italy has been holding the presidency of the G20 since December last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)