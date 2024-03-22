Thimphu [Bhutan], March 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first foreign dignitary and fourth person to have been conferred with the Order of the Druk Gyalpo- Bhutan's highest civilian honour, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Friday.

He underscored that this is a significant milestone in India's bilateral relations with Bhutan.

While addressing a special press briefing on PM Modi's state visit to Bhutan, Kwatra said, "As I mentioned, Prime Minister Modi is the first foreign dignitary and the fourth person to have been conferred this award in Bhutan."

"This is clearly a significant milestone in our bilateral relations with Bhutan. The joint vision statement captures the ascension of India-Bhutan cooperation, which is Bharat and Bhutan together for progress and development..." Kwatra said.

"After the exchange of MoUs in the presence of the two prime ministers, PM Modi received Order of the Druk Gyalpo, Bhutan's highest civilian decoration..." he added.

The Foreign Secretary further stated that PM Modi's Bhutan visit has given a very clear roadmap of the direction to pursue ahead in terms of collaborations in times ahead.

He said, "I think besides all this very important point is that the visit has given us a very clear roadmap of the direction to pursue area, to prioritize intensity, to focus on in terms of how we would be carrying forward our collaboration in months and years ahead."

Kwatra also highlighted that Prime Minister Modi's announcement to provide Rs 10,000 crore to Bhutan for supporting its 13th five-year plan includes India's support for its economic stimulus package.

"Another very significant outcome for India-Bhutan relationship from this ongoing state visit of Prime Minister was the announcement by the Prime Minister and that the government of India will be supporting the 13th five-year plan of Bhutan to the tune of Rs 10,000 crores. This assistance for the 13th five-year plan of Rs 10,000 crore also includes India's support for Bhutan's economic stimulus package," Kwatra said during the presser.

"As you are aware, India has been the largest development partner of Bhutan since the inception of Bhutan's first five-year plan process...." he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that India will provide support of Rs 10,000 crores to Bhutan over the next five years.

In his address at Tendrelthang Festival Ground in Thimphu, PM Modi said, "We will work on new possibilities in connectivity, infrastructure, trade and energy sector between India and Bhutan. There should be a new airport for better air connectivity, new rail links between Gelephu to Kokrajhar, Samtse to Banarhat, operation of waterways through Brahmaputra, we will soon see these completed rapidly. Integrated Check Posts will also be built to further strengthen the trade infrastructure."

"As always, there will be our full cooperation and support for the Thirteenth Five Year Plan of the Government of Bhutan. I would also like to announce to my brothers and sisters of Bhutan that the Government of India will provide a support of Rs 10 thousand crore in this direction in the next five years," he added.

PM Modi is currently on a two-day state visit to Bhutan from March 22-23.

He received a rousing welcome from the people who turned out in large numbers to accord a warm reception in Bhutan.

PM Modi also called on Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at the Tashichho Dzong Palace in Thimphu earlier in the day. During the meeting, the two sides renewed their commitment to the special and unique ties shared by India and Bhutan. (ANI)

