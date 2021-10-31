Rome [Italy] October 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo discussed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership including trade, investment and P2P ties on the sidelines of the G20 Summit held in Rome.

"PM Narendra Modi met Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Discussed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including trade, investment and P2P ties," the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed in a tweet.

During the meeting, PM Modi also congratulated Indonesia for its G20 Presidency next year and assured India's support as part of Troika, Bagchi informed in the tweet.

The Office of the Prime Minister of India also remarked upon PM Modi's meeting with Widodo and tweeted "Strong relations with Indonesia is a key part of India's 'Act East' policy and 'SAGAR' vision. Ways to improve economic linkages and cultural cooperation figured prominently during the talks".

Meanwhile, PM Modi also met German Chancellor Angela Merkel today.

"Chancellor Merkel has made an immense contribution in strengthening Indo-German relations. Delighted to meet her today, after a long time, in Rome for a wide-ranging and fruitful conversation," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Earlier today, PM Modi also visited the Trevi Fountain on the second day of the G20 Summit in Rome along with several heads of the states.

PM Modi met various leaders including Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Saturday.

The Prime Minister arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day G20 Summit.

The theme of this G20 meet under the Italian Presidency is centered around 'People, Planet and Prosperity.' (ANI)

