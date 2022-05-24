Tokyo, May 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for India on Tuesday after concluding his fruitful two-day visit to Japan during which he held a series of bilateral meetings with the Quad leaders, including US President Joe Biden, to boost cooperation among the member nations of the influential grouping and discussed developments in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia. Modi, who visited Tokyo at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, held separate bilateral meetings with US President Biden, Kishida and new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the summit.

"Leaving Japan after a fruitful visit in which I attended various bilateral and multilateral programmes. Glad to see the Quad emerge as a vibrant forum to further global good. Also had excellent bilateral meetings with all the Quad leaders," Modi said in a tweet.

"I had excellent discussions with the business leaders of Japan, and an engaging interaction with the vibrant Indian community in Japan. I thank the Government and the people of Japan for the warm hospitality," he said.

