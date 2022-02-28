New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to his Slovakian counterpart Eduard Heger and thanked him for the assistance provided by the Slovak Republic in the evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine and for permitting special evacuation flights from India.

In a phone call, PM Modi requested for Slovak Republic's continued assistance in the next few days as well as India undertook to evacuate other citizens from conflict zones.

"Prime Minister thanked Eduard Heger for the assistance provided by Slovak Republic in evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine, and for permitting special evacuation flights from India. He requested for Slovak Republic's continued assistance in the next few days as India undertook to evacuate other citizens from conflict zones," the Prime Minister's office said in a statement.

PM Modi also informed Heger about the deployment of Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Law and Justice, as his special envoy to oversee the evacuation efforts of Indian citizens.

He expressed his anguish at the ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, and reiterated India's consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue, the statement said adding further that PM Modi also stressed upon the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations. (ANI)

