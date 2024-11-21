Muzaffarabad [PoJK], November 21 (ANI): Human rights activist Amjad Ayub Mirza has strongly condemned the recent presidential ordinance banning all political rallies, gatherings, and protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) as "outrageous."

the ordinance was issued in PoJK, banning all political rallies, gatherings, and protests. The Deputy Commissioner of PoJK was granted sweeping new powers, including the authority to impose sentences of up to three years for those who violate the ordinance. The ordinance also allows the designation of any area as a "Red Zone," effectively barring people from entering.

Dr Mirza informed ANI that since the issuance of this ordinance, protests have erupted across PoJK, with the latest demonstration taking place on November 19 in Rawalakot, Poonch division. This protest turned violent after police deployed tear gas and attacked peaceful demonstrators.

Hundreds of peaceful protesters, including leaders from various organisations, were arrested. The protests, organised by the Joint Awami Action Committee, have been held in multiple cities, with dozens of protesters detained in Mirpur, Hajira, and Rawalakot.

In response to the police violence in Rawalakot, the Joint Awami Action Committee has called for an indefinite general strike, which is set to begin on December 5.

The group's demands include the abolition of privileges for civil servants and members of the legislative assembly in PoJK, the release of all political prisoners, and compensation for those killed and injured during police and Pakistani Rangers' firing on peaceful protesters in Muzaffarabad between May 11 and 13.

This incident occurred during a massive long march with nearly half a million participants. The Joint Awami Action Committee has also called for the repeal of the presidential ordinance that restricts civilians' right to peaceful assembly.

Dr. Mirza further emphasised that the people of PoJK are being denied basic human rights and have now lost the fundamental right to protest under this new ordinance. He expressed concern over the uncertain situation in PoJK and warned that protests could spread across the region. Meanwhile, the PoJK High Court has endorsed the PoJK Peaceful Assembly Public Ordinance 2024.

Rather than addressing the legitimate concerns of the protesters, the Pakistani authorities have responded with force, employing baton charges, tear gas, and arbitrary detentions to suppress the dissenting voices.

The crackdown has led to the arrest of numerous civilians, including members of the Potohari Pahari Muslim community, who were detained by local police and confined to jail in Rawalakot. Human rights organisations and activists have expressed alarm over the growing trend of repression and the shrinking space for peaceful advocacy in the region.

In light of these developments, human rights advocates are calling on the Indian government, international human rights organisations, and the global community to urgently address these violations. There are calls for pressure to be applied on Pakistan to repeal the oppressive laws in PoJK and PoGB, ensuring that the fundamental rights of the people in these regions are protected and respected.

Javed Beigh, a political activist from Jammu and Kashmir, expressed deep concern over the situation, stating that the people of PoJK deserve to live with dignity, free from fear, and with the ability to voice their concerns without repression. He emphasised that freedom of speech and peaceful assembly are essential pillars of any democratic society and must be safeguarded at all costs.

As the crackdown continues, the international community must take note of the increasing human rights violations in PoJK and stand in solidarity with the people of the region. The voices of the civilians, demanding justice and the restoration of their rights, should not be silenced through intimidation and violence. (ANI)

