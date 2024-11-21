Mumbai, November 21: American company General Motors has announced layoffs of about a hundred workers worldwide. If reports are to be believed, General Motors laid off nearly 1,000 employees on Friday, November 15, in a bid to cut costs and realign priorities. It is also learned that the employees who have been laid off as part of cost-cutting include white-collar workers who were notified about the company's decision early Friday.

Several news reports also claimed that the layoffs, which were announced via email, were across the businesses. While a few layoffs were due to poor performance, the others were part of the automaker's cost-cutting tactics. Among those who lost their jobs in the latest round of layoffs at General Motors was Adam Bernard, a veteran of 38 years.

In a LinkedIn post, Bernard shared the news of being laid off and called it "unexpected." Adam, who spent his entire career with General Motors, also said that he was not ready to start a new chapter so late in his life. The GM loyalist is among the hundreds of workers who are now left searching for new job opportunities.

"Well, in unexpected news, I was let go from GM at 5.07am this morning via email, along with (I hear unofficially) about 1,000 people globally." Adam Bernard's post reads. The United Auto Workers said nearly 50 members of the union were part of the employees who were laid off. Confirming the layoffs but declared to reveal the actual numbers.

Kevin Kelly, spokesperson of General Motors, said, "In order to win in this competitive market, we need to optimize for speed and excellence." Kelly also said that they are "grateful to those who helped establish a strong foundation that positions GM to lead in the industry moving forward".

