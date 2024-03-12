Muzaffarabad [PoK], March 12 (ANI): Hundreds of government employees belonging to the Maternal Child Programme (MNCH) on Monday, protested outside the Muzaffarabad CM secretariat, alleging being backstabbed by the Pakistani administration.

The employees of MNCH now complain that dues to the employers have not been paid in full for a long time. During the sit-in, the protesters raised slogans and held banners, complaining that there is no set pattern and procedure for promotion, regularisation and payment of timely salaries.

One of the protestors warned, "We have today come here to show our dissent, but we will not hesitate to enter the CM secretariat premises if our voices are not being heard by tomorrow. One of our colleagues died recently because of mental pressure, which caused him a brain haemorrhage. If any other incident like this happens, we will surely file an official complaint against the CM, the chief secretary and the minister of health. Every time, we are silenced by making fake promises, but if our voices are heard this time, we will take action."

Another female government employee in POK stated, "There is no set pattern of payment of our dues. Sometimes they take around a year to clear our payments, and those payments are also made when we protest demanding our rights. We are always backstabbed by saying that they will regularise us, but whenever we finish our protests, a letter is released revoking all the previous mutual decisions.".

Another protestor, Sameena Aslam Shah, stated, "This is the fourth time we are protesting for the fourth time. The MNCH has around 1200 employees, who provide health facilitation to the people. And our people have now committed themselves that this is our last protest, as we will not go back home until the government listens to us. (ANI)

