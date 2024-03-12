Islamabad, March 12: At least nine people were killed and two others injured on Tuesday when a three-storey building collapsed in Pakistan's Multan city. The incident took place around 3.30 a.m. at Multan's Mohalla Jawadian after which teams were sent to the spot, Rescue 1122's District Emergency Officer Kaleem Ullah was quoted as saying by Geo News. Mumbai: Scaffolding Collapses From 16th Floor of Building in Borivali, Three People Killed

Confirming the death toll, the official said that out of the 11 trapped under the debris, nine lost their lives. The two injured were rushed to Nishtar hospital and their condition is stated to be critical. The deceased included seven members of a family. Gujarat Building Collapse: Under-Construction Building Collapses in Nadiad, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video)

A 3-story building collapsed in #Multan, killing nine people and injuring 2 others.#SamaaTV pic.twitter.com/v2r47ezLtA — SAMAA TV (@SAMAATV) March 12, 2024

Some of the deceased have been identified as Danish (15), Faheem Abbas (40), Ameer Ali (12), Waseem (14), Sanoobar (40), Bukhtawar Ameen (18) and Komal (13). More details are awaited.

