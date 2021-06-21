Warsaw, Jun 21 (AP) Poland's COVID-19 figures have dropped very significantly, with 73 new cases reported Monday and one death of a coronavirus patient with other coexisting health issues.

The daily numbers released by the Health Ministry are the lowest in 16 months. The last time there was a two-digit daily infection number was in early March 2020. On June 14, there were 140 new cases reported.

However, the figures Monday tend to be lower than the weekly average because of irregular reporting during the weekend.

The most new cases, over 30,000 daily, were reported in early April.

Almost 11.2 million people in the nation of 38 million have been fully vaccinated and another 15.3 million have received one dose of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. (AP)

