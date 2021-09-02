Washington DC [US], September 2 (ANI/Sputnik): Police of the US state of North Carolina said they had detained a suspect in the school shooting that left one student dead.

The incident took place on Wednesday at a school in the city of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. As a result of the shooting, one student was hospitalized and died of the sustained injuries.

"The suspect from the shooting at Mt Tabor High School was taken into custody without incident. The investigation is on-going and we will release more information as appropriate," the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office wrote on its Twitter page on late Wednesday.

The identity of the suspect has not been disclosed. (ANI/Sputnik)

