Warsaw [Poland], November 12 (ANI/Sputnik): The Polish Foreign Ministry condemns the burning of the German flag at the Independence March in Warsaw, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydaczr said on Friday.

On Thursday, the country celebrated Independence Day. During the march organized to mark the occasion, Polish far-right activists burned the German flag in a manifestation of condemnation of Nazi Germany's activities during the Second World War.

"Such incidents should always be evaluated negatively, and that is how it was evaluated," Przydaczr said on the Polish radio.

He outlined the importance of a probe into the incident to prevent such occurrences in the future. (ANI/Sputnik)

