Islamabad [Pakistan], February 11 (ANI): Pakistan is facing political unrest amidst a failing economy in the aftermath of the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry in the early hours of January 25, wrote Federico Giuliani, in Insideover.

The political crisis is intensifying in Pakistan following the sudden arrest of Chaudhry which led to widespread condemnation from journalists, who called for his release.

Many senior journalists, political analysts, and members of civil society expressed their concerns on social media about the detention of the former Information Minister and urged the government to avoid escalating the political situation.

The arrest followed Chaudhry's public criticism of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government for allegedly planning to arrest former prime minister and PTI chief, Imran Khan, reported Insideover.

He was sent on a two-day physical remand in Islamabad and later given a 14-day judicial remand in a case over alleged incitement of violence against a constitutional institution.

Chaudhry belongs to the inner circle of Imran Khan, and it is speculated that his arrest is just a precursor of what is coming next for other top-rung PTI leaders, said Giuliani.

Army chief General Asim Munir is possibly betting on the PDM alliance to stabilize the dwindling economy. For Khan, options for his political survival now include hitting the streets again and garner enough public support to win elections.

According to the FIR, Chaudhry threatened the election commissioner, members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and their families, with retaliation if any "unjust" actions were taken against PTI after their appointments. It also stated that Chaudhry attempted to "obstruct" the state election process.

Chaudhary's arrest was broadcast live on several Pakistani media channels. The unwanted publicity has given the PTI an opportunity to claim that they are being targeted by the PDM government and the newly appointed caretaker regime in Punjab, reported Insideover.

Pakistan's Election Commission has also been pulled into the middle of the controversy, instead of focusing on preparations for elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Following Chaudhry's arrest on January 25, Imran Khan called on Pakistan's judiciary to protect the fundamental rights of his party leaders. Khan clarified that he would continue challenging the people behind his controversial ouster from power. He warned that "If someone thinks that I will accept their slavery, I want to clarify that I will challenge them till my last breath." Khan further stated that the way in which Chaudhry is being treated - "abducted, treated like a terrorist , and given physical remand on a false FIR" - is indicative of the issues currently plaguing the country.

It is noteworthy that general elections in Pakistan are due after August this year. However, Khan is demanding snap polls.

Moreover, the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi said in a media interview that if the PDM coalition government arrests Imran Khan, it will create instability in the country.

He said, "The government will be playing with fire if it resorts to arresting Imran. "Answering another question, Alvi stated that the 'minus-Imran Khan' formula can never succeed, as he has the massive public support.

Many commentators believe that Chaudhry's arrest is the PDM government's deliberate tactic to distract people from the real issues plaguing the country.

This event highlights the government's incompetence to create effective laws, failure to address economic crisis, and refusal to hold free and fair elections, said Giuliani. (ANI)

