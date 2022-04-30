Islamabad [Pakistan], April 30 (ANI): After Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was insulted at the Masjid-e-Nabawi, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh has announced a protest across the province on Saturday and accused former PM Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) party of involvement in the incident.

This comes as on Thursday, some protesters, allegedly belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), violated the sanctity of the Masjid-e-Nabawi by loudly chanting slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's delegation.

Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, PPP Sindh's President said that PPP would stage a protest demonstration against the alleged PTI's act of disrespecting Masjid-e-Nabvi at all district headquarters. Appealing to the people, the president said that the protest will be organized against those who violated the sanctity of the sacred places, reported Daily Times.

He also slammed the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan-led PTI party. Accusing the party, he said that PTI claimed to establish Riyasat e Madina but had disrespected Madina while standing at Madina.

A viral video has been circulating on social media platforms that showed hundreds of pilgrims raising "chor chor" [thieves] slogans upon seeing the delegation making their way to Masjid-e-Nabawi.

In a video, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and member of the National Assembly Shahzain Bugti were seen along with others.

According to the Pakistani newspaper, Aurangzeb indirectly blamed ousted Imran Khan for the protest. "I will not name this person on this holy land because I do not want to use this land for politics. But they have destroyed the [Pakistani] society," she said.

This comes amid Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's maiden three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia. Dozens of officials and political leaders have accompanied the Pakistan Prime Minister on his visit to the Kingdom. (ANI)

