Washington DC [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): US State Department on Monday condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, saying that he will be forever remembered in the annals of Indian history.

"Our heartfelt condolences on the passing of former President Pranab Mukherjee. We stand with the people of India as they grieve the loss of a great leader who will be forever remembered in the annals of Indian history," US State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) tweeted.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine By AstraZeneca Has Reached Phase 3 Clinical Trials in US, Says President Donald Trump.

Scores of foreign countries and leaders from across the world have paid tribute to the former President, who passed away at the age of 84.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing grief over the death of Pranab Mukherjee.

Also Read | Brazil Indigenous Chief Raoni Metuktire Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent his condolences saying that Mukherjee "made a significant personal contribution to strengthening the relations of a particularly privileged strategic partnership between our countries."

Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain.

He was admitted to the Army Hospital in Delhi on August 10 and had tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)