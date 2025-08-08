Moscow [Russia], August 8 (ANI/ Izvestia): The disturbances of the geomagnetic field, which were predicted by scientists and caused by the impact of the coronal hole, began on Earth.

This was announced on August 8 by the press service of the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy at the Institute of Space Research (IKI) of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

"Welcome to the embrace of the coronal hole. In the next 5-7 days, it will periodically shake at the yellow level, then calm down, then shake again," the laboratory wrote on its Telegram channel. (ANI/ Izvestia)

