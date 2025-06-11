Tel Aviv [Israel], June 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem met with Argentine President Javier Milei.

President Milei commended the Prime Minister's strength in conducting the multi-front war and expressed unwavering support for the State of Israel and the justice of its cause. He added that Israel's victory in the war will constitute a victory for the entire Western world.

The Prime Minister praised President Milei for the market economy he is leading in his country, which has greatly contributed to its prosperity and effected change.

The two leaders agreed to continue being in close personal contact and to increase bilateral cooperation. (ANI/TPS)

