London, Feb 10 (AP) Britain's Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating, his office said Thursday.

A message on the royal's official Twitter page said Charles tested positive on Thursday morning and was “deeply disappointed” not to be able to attend a scheduled visit in Winchester, England.

Also Read | AstraZeneca Approved as Booster Vaccine in Australia For People Aged 18 Years and Older.

No other details were immediately available.

Charles, 73, met dozens of people during a Wednesday evening reception at the British Museum.

Also Read | China Suspends Import of Beef From Lithuania Amid Diplomatic Row.

The heir to the throne previously contracted the coronavirus in March 2020. Officials said he had mild COVID-19 symptoms then. Charles and his wife, Camilla, isolated at Queen Elizabeth II's Balmoral estate in Scotland at the time.

Spain's King Felipe VI, 54, and Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, 81, also tested positive for the coronavirus this week. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)