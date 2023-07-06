Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 6 (ANI): Protest demonstrations and discussion meetings were organised in different parts of Bangladesh on Wednesday to commemorate Urumqi Massacre and express solidarity with the victims and their families.

Protestors condemned China for its continued harassment and torture of Uyghur Muslims.

Sanchetan Nagarik Samaj organised a protest demonstration followed by a human Chain on the 14 anniversary of the Urumqi massacre at Narayanganj in Bangladesh.

350-400 Protestors carrying banners, placards and festooned with slogans in Bangla and English highlighting the plight of Uyghur Muslims, condemned China for imprisoning lakhs of Uyghur Muslims and urged the people of Bangladesh to condemn China for its inhuman activities.

A protest demonstration and discussion meeting were organized by the Islamic Movement of Bangladesh at Dhaka Press Club. 250-300 Protestors led by Abu Zafar Kasemi, Amir Islamic Movement Bangladesh(IMB) along with Advocate Khairul Ahsan, Chairman IMB attended the event. Speakers condemned China for human rights violations in China and said that China is continuing its inhuman activities including rape, murder, and kidnapping of innocent Uyghur Muslims.

Bangladesh Islami Front (BIF) also held a discussion meeting to protest against China and its oppression of Uyghur Muslims on Urumqi Massacre Day on Wednesday.

It was held at Bangabandhu Hall, Chattogram Press Club, Chattogram City of Bangladesh. Around 400 Muslims gathered in the Hall to participate in the discussion.

The meeting was inaugurated by Peer-e-Tariqat Syed Masihuddaulah, General Secretary of Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat Bangladesh, who remembered the Muslim Uyghur victims killed in the Urumqi Massacre of 2009.

During the meeting that took place yesterday, Chittagong North District BIF Chairman Maulana Abdur Rahim Muniri also came down heavily on China for its continuous persecution of Uyghur Muslim brethren, urging Muslim Ummah to raise a collective voice against China's obnoxious behaviour.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Protection Council, Sylhet also organized a protest demonstration followed by the human chain at the Sylhet Court Point on Wednesday in Bangladesh.

The protest was held to highlight Chinese persecution of Uyghurs and remember the unfortunate events of the 2009 Urumqi massacre.

Around 250 Muslim Scholars/leaders, Ulemas, local students from colleges and schools and journalists participated in the event. (ANI)

