Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 25 (ANI) Protests will be held at 34 spots across Bangladesh on Thursday to mark 'Genocide Day' in memory of the three million people killed by Pakistani forces during the 1971 Liberation War.

'Genocide Day' has been observed in Bangladesh since 2017 against the atrocities committed by the Pakistan Army on civilians on the night of March 25, 1971, when it launched Operation Searchlight in Dhaka to curb the Bengali nationalist movement.

The protest will also include vehicles with 'Genocide Day' posters.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will also observe a "one-minute blackout" on March 25 to mark 'Genocide Day'.

The 'blackout' would be observed from 9:00 pm to 9:01 pm across the country, the Dhaka Tribune reported citing an official statement.

The daily reported that no lighting will be allowed at all the government, semi-government, autonomous organisations, and private buildings and installations on the night of March 25.

According to the official, key point installations (KPIs) and emergency installations will be exempted from the blackout program, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The Bangladesh genocide is considered to be the largest and longest since it covers the entire length of the nine-month-long liberation war of Bangladesh. (ANI)

