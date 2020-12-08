International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime, also known as Genocide Prevention Day, is observed annually on December 9. This year marks the 72nd anniversary of the Genocide Convention (the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide). The International Day is a United Nations (UN) observance.

Genocide Prevention Day is a global event instituted by the UN to commemorate victims of genocide and spotlighting humanity's responsibility to prevent future genocides. The Genocide Convention confirms that genocide is a crime under international law even it is committed in time of peace or war.

"We see people facing systematic discrimination or becoming targets of violence simply because of who they are, because of their identity, we must act – both to defend those at immediate risk and those who could be in jeopardy in the future," UN Secretary-General António Guterres said.

"By promoting a culture of peace and non-violence that includes respect for diversity and non-discrimination, we can build societies that are resilient to the risk of genocide," he added.

A special event will be held at UN Headquarters on December 9 from 11 am to 1 pm (EST). "This year’s event, in line with the UN75 initiatives and commitments to promote peace and prevent conflicts, and the Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire, and honouring the victims of genocide, aims at listening to their voices and discussing the impact of international justice responses, including criminal justice and reparations, on empowering victims and preventing further atrocity crimes," according to UN website.

