Islamabad [Pakistan], May 18 (ANI): Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that Punjab Police are planning to bring 30-40 people with them and accuse him of "harbouring terrorists."

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan said, "When the illegal caretaker Punjab govt announced that 40 terrorists were hiding in my house. Should they not have named them? The reason they didn't was because what they were planning was to bring 30-40 people with them and then accuse me for harbouring terrorists just like last time when they broke into my house through an armoured car and then planted Kalashnikov and petrol bombs."

This statement came a few hours after the expiry of the deadline that Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir gave for the arrest of Khan.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Punjab interim government gave a 24-hour ultimatum to PTI to hand over 'terrorists', who attacked Army installations after the arrest of Khan.

Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir while addressing a press conference, said: "30 to 40 terrorists who attacked Army installations including Jinnah House are present in Zaman Park."

The Punjab minister said that the agencies were able to confirm the presence of the "terrorists" in Zaman Park through geo-fencing.

"The intelligence report that has come is very alarming. Handover the terrorists within 24 hours or the law will take its course," Mir said, according to ARY News.

"PTI is starting to behave like a non-state actor," said Mir. He added that the PTI chief has been targeting the military for over a year and urged the party to hand over the "terrorists".

Later, on the PTI Chief claimed that the police have surrounded his house and he could be arrested at any time, so this may be his last tweet.

Addressing the nation in a live video message, Imran Khan tweeted, "Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police have surrounded my house."As per several media reports, a heavy contingent of Punjab Police was deployed on the roads leading to Zaman Park while barriers were installed on several roads. (ANI)

