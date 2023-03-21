Kyiv, Mar 21 (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday a Chinese peace plan could provide a basis for a settlement of the fighting in Ukraine when the West is ready for it.

Speaking after talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Putin charged that Ukraine's Western allies so far have shown no interest in that.

Also Read | Ramadan Moon Sighting in UK, US, Canada, Philippines: Ramzan Crescent Unlikely To Be Sighted in Saudi Arabia This Evening, Says Saudi Astronomer.

He also said British plans to provide Ukraine with ammunition for battle tanks containing depleted uranium, saying it heralds the West switching to supplying Kyiv with weapons containing nuclear components.

He said that Russia will respond if it happens, but didn't elaborate. (AP)

Also Read | Indian Diaspora Comes Out in Solidarity With Tricolour, Call on British Government To Act and Not Issue Statements.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)