London [UK], February 20 (ANI): Britain's 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID on Sunday with "mild, cold-like" symptoms.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the queen will continue with light duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week, reported CNN.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," added the statement.

The queen has received three jabs of the coronavirus vaccine.

Both her eldest son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have also recently contracted COVID-19, reported CNN.

The announcement comes weeks after the Queen became the UK's longest-reigning monarch, reaching her Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on 6 February. (ANI)

