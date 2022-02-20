Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom tested positive for COVID-19  with mild symptoms, said Buckingham Palace. 95-year-old, Queen Elizabeth, has tested positive for COVID and is experiencing mild symptoms but expects to continue light duties this week, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2022 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).