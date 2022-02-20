London, February 20: Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms. The palace said Sunday that the 95-year-old British monarch will continue with light duties.

The queen has received three jabs of coronavirus vaccine. Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive for COVID-19 With 'Mild' Symptoms: Buckingham Palace.

Both her eldest son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have also recently contracted COVID-19.

