Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 18 (ANI/WAM): Rabdan Academy has launched the Specialised Translation in Defence and Security programme. The programme aims to qualify national translators with expertise in simultaneous and consecutive translation, specifically for field training within the security and defence sectors.

As the first programme of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region, it offers up to 40 accredited hours, which are recognised within the national qualifications framework. Rabdan Academy, an officially accredited training provider by the National Qualifications Centre, offers the programme to eligible participants from national entities.

Also Read | Daksh Gupta, CEO of AI Tech Company Greptile, Says He Received Death Threats Over His Social Media Post Promoting 9 AM to 11 PM Work Hours Including Saturdays, Sundays.

The Academy will enable national entities to nominate their employees with a bachelor's degree or higher to participate in the programme, subject to specific terms and criteria.

Participation is open to UAE nationals who meet specific criteria, including holding a family book, a bachelor's degree or higher, an age range of 22-40 years, an IELTS score of 6-6.5, completion of national service for males, an EmSAT Arabic score of at least 1400, and a high level of physical fitness.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Ballistic Missile with Cluster Munitions Kills 11 People, Injures 84 in Sumy.

Dr. Muna Abdulla Balfaqeeh, Director of Vocational Education Affairs at Rabdan Academy, highlighted that the programme supports the integration of cutting-edge technologies and advancements in defence and security industries. It enhances military training by accurately and professionally transferring global experiences, ensuring confidentiality and privacy in the military context.

Balfaqeeh added that training UAE nationals in this critical field aligns with Rabdan Academy's mission to deliver comprehensive learning and development services that bolster the professional development system across safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness, and crisis management sectors. It also supports the nation's capacity to face regional and global challenges.

The five-month programme includes theoretical courses such as English for military purposes, military language in the UAE context, Arabic translation skills, and simultaneous and consecutive interpretation exercises within the military framework. Participants will also engage in practical field training, shadowing experienced interpreters to gain hands-on experience in military and security translation.

Developed by Rabdan Academy's Vocational Education Affairs Division, the programme is designed to enhance the professional capabilities of security and defence personnel, equipping national institutions with highly qualified translators in accordance with the highest quality standards. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)