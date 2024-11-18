San Francisco, November 18: Daksh Gupta, CEO of Greptile company claimed that he received "death threats" after he announced the 84-hour workweek policy. The CEO of a San Francisco-based AI company shared that his company operated on an 84-hour workweek with no work-life balance. The young CEO of Greptile, an AI-expert company involved in providing answer any questions about coding, shared his experience in a following post.

Greptile CEO Daksh Gupta posted on Elon Musk's social platform X that he received death threats over his post on recruiting employees who were ready to prefer a high-pressure work culture, which sometimes included working on Saturdays and Sundays. According to his post, he told the candidates in the first interview that Greptile offered "no work-life balance." ‘Get the F**k out of My Business Right Now’: Angry CEO Baldvin Fires 99 out of 110 Employees Who Failed To Attend Morning Meeting, Netizens React.

Greptile CEO Daksh Gupta's Official Post on X

now that this is on the front page of reddit and my inbox is 20% death threats and 80% job applications, here’s a follow up - to everyone who is overworked and underpaid at their software jobs esp outside the US, i feel for you, and i’m sorry this struck a nerve. the people… pic.twitter.com/RzAM75DiG2 — Daksh Gupta (@dakshgup) November 10, 2024

Daksh Gupta said that his X post went viral and started trending on Reddit, reaching the platform's front page. He said that following this, his inbox was filled with 20% death threats and 80% job applications. He said, "to everyone who is overworked and underpaid at their software jobs esp outside the US, i feel for you, and i'm sorry this struck a nerve." He said that the people who worked at Greptile made six figures by working 20 hours per week and were free to return at any time.

He said, "this way of working isn't supposed to be forever because it isn't sustainable." He said people commented on his post that once the company matured, it would hire older and more experienced people who would have families and could not work 100 hours a week. He said naturally, his company would adapt to it like any other organisation.

The CEO of Greptile further said that brilliant people run companies without pushing themselves too hard. "A lot of Indian hate is coming from this post, so I want to clarify that I am like this not because I am Indian but because I am San Franciscan," he said. 2024 World’s Best Workplaces: DHL Express, Hilton and AbbVie Secure Top Three Positions As Best Global Places To Work Based on Surveys

In his post, he said that typical workdays started at 9 AM and ended at 11 PM, sometimes later. The post said that it was a high-stress environment, and Greptile also asked people to work on Saturdays and Sundays. Daksh Gupta said that there was no tolerance for poor work.

