Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma (Photo/ANI)

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 11 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma met Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala in Jaipur and held meetings with him on Thursday.

Later in the day, Czech Republic PM Fiala reached NIMS University, Jaipur.

During his visit to the university, he laid the foundation stone for the Global Institute of Health Research and Innovation.

Moreover, PM Petr Fiala attended the convocation of the Marik Centre of Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Cybernetics.

On this occasion, PM Petr Fiala was also honoured with the title of Doctorate in Literature by the university.

The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, arrived in India on Tuesday to attend the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which spanned three days from January 10-12.

The Czech Premier was received at the airport by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Czech counterpart, Petr Fiala, and reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries.

The leaders held discussions covering various sectors, including new and emerging technologies, automobiles, climate change, and defence in Gandhinagar.

"Deepening India-Czech partnership! PM @narendramodi held a fruitful meeting with PM @P_Fiala of the Czech Republic in Gandhinagar. The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and held discussions covering various sectors, including new and emerging technologies, automobiles, climate change, and defense," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Earlier yesterday, while speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, the Czech PM said that the potential for Czech-Indian collaboration is great not only in energy but also in wastewater treatment or sustainable agriculture, and added that he is interested in long-term strategic investment.

He said that the strategic investments would include AI (Artificial Intelligence) research and especially semiconductors."

"This is about the green environment, and the potential for Czech-Indian collaboration is great not only in energy but also in wastewater treatment or sustainable agriculture..." he underlined.

"My government is mainly interested in long-term strategic investment. This includes AI research, electromobility, and especially semiconductors. They are key for high-tech industries today, from cars to mobile phones," Fiala said. (ANI)

