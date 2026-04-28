World News | Rajnath Singh Holds Bilateral Talks with Kazakhstan's Defence Minister on SCO Sidelines in Bishkek

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], April 28 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with Kazakhstan's Defence Minister, Lieutenant General Dauren Kosanov, in Bishkek on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting.

The meeting focused on strengthening defence cooperation and enhancing strategic ties between India and Kazakhstan within the broader framework of regional security and collaboration.

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The Defence Minister and his Kazakh counterpart also exchanged gifts during their meeting.

Earlier in the day, Singh also met Kyrgyzstan's Defence Minister, Major General Mukambetov Ruslan Mustafaevich, and discussed ways to deepen bilateral defence engagement.

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In a post on X, Singh said that he had an "extremely productive meeting" with his Kyrgyz counterpart, noting that India places strong emphasis on strengthening its partnership with the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Defence Minister further stated that the bilateral cooperation between the two countries spans multiple sectors, with defence collaboration forming a key pillar of the relationship.

"Had an extremely productive meeting with Kyrgyzstan's Defence Minister Major General Mukambetov Ruslan Mustafaevich on the sidelines of SCO Defence Ministers' meet in Bishkek. India and the Kyrgyz Republic are Strategic Partners that enjoy shared values of Democracy, Development, Culture and Rich Heritage," Singh stated in his post.

"India attaches high priority to developing its partnership with Kyrgyz Republic. The bilateral cooperation between the two countries spreads across diverse sectors and Defence Cooperation forms an important pillar of our relations," the post added.

The Defence Minister also gifted two sets of BHISHM Cube modular trauma care systems to his Kyrgyz counterpart, showcasing India's commitment to humanitarian aid.

The 'Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri' (BHISHM) Cubes were presented during a bilateral meeting between the Defence Minister and the Kyrgyz leader in Bishkek. The indigenously built cubes facilitate treatment within the golden hour, delivering the first line of treatment and safeguarding precious lives.

Part of Project Aarogya Maitri, the BHISHM initiative is an innovative emergency medical aid programme. At its core are compact, portable "mini cubes" filled with essential medicines and equipment, designed for rapid deployment in various emergencies.

The defence minister is leading the high-level Indian delegation to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting here. (ANI)

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