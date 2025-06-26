Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Belarus Defence Minister Lieutenant General VG Khrenin during the SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting in Qingdao, China (Photo/ANI)

Qingdao [China], June 26 (ANI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with his Belarusian counterpart Lieutenant General Viktor Gennadievich Khrenin on Thursday on the sidelines of the ongoing Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Meeting in Qingdao, China.

Singh also held a bilateral meeting with Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov on the sidelines of the meeting of the members of the 10-member bloc.

Also Read | Shocking! US Fitness Influencer Gloria Zamora and Business Partner Shot Dead by Her Estranged Husband Outside Restaurant in California; Suspect Killed by Off-Duty Police Officer.

In continuation of these engagements, the Defence Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation visited the Qingdao International Conference Centre, the venue where the SCO Summit meeting was held in 2018.

The SCO Defence Ministers' meeting being held from June 25 to 26 brings together member states to discuss key regional and global security issues.

Also Read | 'No Double Standards': Rajnath Singh Refuses to Sign SCO Document for Not Focusing on Challenge of Pakistan-Backed Cross-Border Terrorism (Watch Video).

As part of the broader agenda, the discussions are expected to focus on international and regional peace and security, counter-terrorism cooperation, and enhanced collaboration among the defence ministries of SCO member states.

Upon his arrival at the venue, Singh was received by Chinese Defence Minister, Admiral Dong Jun.Singh joined Admiral Dong and other participating leaders for a group photograph ahead of the official proceedings.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif arrived at the venue after Rajnath Singh.

In a press release, the Ministry of Defence stated, "Defence Ministry is expected to highlight India's continued commitment to the principles and mandate of the SCO, outline India's vision towards achieving greater international peace & security, call for joint & consistent efforts to eliminate terrorism & extremism in the region, and stress on the need for greater trade, economic cooperation and connectivity within SCO. He will also hold bilateral meetings with the Defence Ministers of some participating countries, including China and Russia, on the sidelines of the meeting."

India, the Ministry noted, places special importance on the SCO as a platform for promoting multilateralism and cooperation across politics, security, economy, and people-to-people ties in the region.

"SCO pursues its policy based on the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity of nations, non-interference in internal affairs, mutual respect, understanding and equality of all member states," the Defence Ministry statement read.

The SCO is an intergovernmental organisation established in 2001. India became a full member in 2017 and held the rotating chairmanship in 2023. Member countries include India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Belarus. China has assumed the Chair of the SCO for 2025 under the theme "Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)