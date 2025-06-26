In shocking news, a US fitness influencer named Gloria Zamora and her business partner, Hector Garduno, were fatally shot outside a sushi restaurant in Southern California. According to the police, they were shot in the parking lot of the restaurant on Summit Avenue by Thomas Alberto Tamayo Lizarraga, the husband from whom Gloria Zamora was seeking a divorce. The tragic incident comes just weeks after Zamora had opened up about the challenges she was facing during the divorce process. TikTok Gabriel Jesus Sarmiento Shot Dead on Livestream: Venezuelan Social Media Influencer, Who Criticised Gangs and Police, Killed by Gunmen in Middle of Livestream (Watch Videos).

California Fitness Influencer Gloria Zamora Killed by Ex-Husband

Gloria Zamora (40) and Hector Garduno (43) met to discuss a new project on June 22 at a sushi restaurant in the San Bernardino County Community of Fontana. As they were wrapping up the meeting, both were shot and killed in the parking lot, as confirmed by the officials and family members. The suspected shooter was identified as Gloria's estranged husband, Thomas Alberto Tamayo Lizarraga, who was later shot and killed by an off-duty sheriff's deputy who heard the gunfire.

Gloria Zamora’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gloria Zamora|Fitness Coach (@gloriazamoraaa_)

"There was a male and a female who were estranged; they were going through a divorce, which led to this," Officer Steve Reed told ABC News. He added, "We don't know how he knew where she was, but apparently, she had been at the restaurant for approximately an hour prior to the shooting." The victims, Gloria Zamora, a mother of seven and Hector Garduno, a father of four, leave behind their grieving children. Gloria Zamora regularly shared fitness-related content on Instagram, where she had over 165,000 followers. Valeria Marquez Shot Dead in Mexico: Beauty Influencer Dies in Shooting During Her TikTok Livestream at Beauty Salon in Jalisco, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The news comes just a week after popular Colombian bodybuilder Zunilda Hoyos Mendez and her husband Jarod Gelling were found dead during vacation in Spain. Zunilda was known as "She Hulk" due to her impressive physique. According to the police, a hammer was used to kill Zunilda while her husband was found dead with "self-inflicted stab wounds."

