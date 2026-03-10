Muscat [Oman], March 10 (ANI): Oman Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi on Monday gave a call for the earliest return to diplomacy and ceasefire amid escalating tensions in West Asia and underlined that the economic damage and potential for humanitarian catastrophe are unsustainable.

His remarks come after the leaders' conference hosted by the European Union.

In a post on X, Albusaidi said, "Glad to engage at the Leaders' conference today, hosted by the EU. Both regional and US interests will truly be best served by a ceasefire now and a return to diplomacy as soon as possible. The economic damage and potential for humanitarian catastrophe are unsustainable."

As per the Foreign Ministry of Oman, Albusaidi made the remarks while participating in the emergency leaders' summit on developments in the regional situation, which was virtually held on Monday evening, with the participation of Gulf Cooperation Council countries for the Arab States, a number of Arab leaders, alongside the participation of the Turkiye, Armenia, the President of the European Council, and the President of the European Commission.

"The participants discussed, during the summit, developments in the regional situation amid the war being waged by the United States of America and Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the repercussions thereof that affect the security and stability of the region. They also discussed ways to de-escalate military tensions and strengthen diplomatic efforts aimed at containing the crisis", the statement by Oman's Foreign Ministry said.

The developments follow amid heightened tensions in West Asia as military operations and retaliatory actions involving Iran, the United States and Israel continue to escalate across the region, following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, 86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28.

The strikes also killed several senior leaders of the Islamic Republic.

In retaliation, Tehran launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases in multiple Arab countries and Israeli assets across the region. (ANI)

