London [UK], March 7 (ANI): British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was honoured with a special tribute at the e GG2 Leadership and Diversity Awards in London on Tuesday. Sunak was honoured for his leadership and commitment towards fostering diversity as the premier.

The GG2 Leadership & Diversity Awards were founded in 1999 by Asian Media Group, to shine a spotlight on Britain's most enterprising and talented black, Asian and minority ethnic high achievers.

Also Read | Brazil Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Admits to Assisting Boyfriend in Killing Mother, Stuffing Body in Fridge, Arrested.

The event was organized under the stewardship of Kalpesh and Shailesh Solankiin London on March 5. The ceremony brought together luminaries from various sectors to honour exceptional leaders contributing to diversity and excellence.

"The highlight of the evening was the special tribute extended to Rishi Sunak, the esteemed Prime Minister of England, for his remarkable leadership and commitment to fostering diversity," an official statement read.

Also Read | UK Shocker: 11-Year-Old Boy Participates in Viral TikTok 'Chroming' Challenge at Home, Suffers Apparent Cardiac Arrest and Dies.

The accolade was bestowed upon him by Rajarajeshwar Guruji, the founder of Siddhashram Dham and an eminent exponent of Sanatana Dharma.

Rajarajeshwar Guruji presented PM Sunak with a Rudraksha mala, adorned with a 'Sri Yantra'. This symbolic gesture carried profound blessings, signifying not only a token of appreciation but also a wish for prosperity and success.

"In honouring Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the GG2 Leadership and Diversity Awards, we acknowledge not only his exemplary leadership but also the profound connection between spiritual values and the diverse tapestry of our shared existence. May the Rudraksha mala and Sri Yantra serve as symbols of prosperity and harmony, fostering a future where leadership is guided by both worldly acumen and spiritual insight," Guruji remarked while reflecting on the ceremony.

The evening was a testament to the interconnectedness of leadership and spirituality, showcasing the significance of acknowledging and celebrating diversity in all its forms. It concluded with Mahashivratri greetings extended to all the attendees.

In an interaction with ANI last September, Sunak called had himself "a proud Hindu", adding that his faith is something very important as it gives strength and resilience during stress.

"It is something that is important to me. I think faith is something that helps everybody who has faith in their lives, particularly when you have these stressful jobs like I do. Having faith gives you resilience, gives you strength that is important and it provides an outlook on life which I find particularly valuable," Sunak added.

During his stay in India for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, he had also visited and offered prayers at the Akshardham temple with his wife Akshata Murthy.

In August last year, Rishi Sunak attended the Ramayana recitation by spiritual leader Morari Bapu at Cambridge University. Starting his address with a chant of "Jai Siya Ram", he said that he was present there as a Hindu and not as a Prime Minister.

"For me, Lord Rama will always be an inspirational figure, to face life's challenges with courage, to govern with humility and to work selflessly," he said. "Bapu with your blessings, I aspire to lead in equivalence with how our scriptures have taught leaders to lead." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)