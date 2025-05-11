Tel Aviv [Israel], May 11 (ANI/ TPS): After a year and a half of closure due to the war, the iconic Rosh Hanikra site on Israel's northern coastline is reopening to the public on Monday, May 12.

The natural wonder, known for its striking sea grottos and historic railway tunnel, has undergone significant restoration and now offers an upgraded visitor experience, according to the Western Galilee Treasures initiative.

While the cable car remains out of service, entry is available through the historic British Mandate-era tunnel. The site now features scenic tours of the grottos, electric vehicle and bike rides along the coastal promenade, off-road tours, and kosher dining at the onsite chef restaurant "HaTzuk." (ANI/ TPS)

