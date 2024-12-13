Fujairah [UAE], December 13 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah received at Al Rumaila Palace, Russell Guy, CEO of Vitol, along with his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamad was briefed on the latest projects and developments related to crude oil, gas, and petroleum refining programmes in the region.

Also Read | Topless Women Protesting Ukraine War Detained for Vandalising Sculpture Near UN Building in Geneva (See Pics).

He congratulated the milestone of refining 300 million barrels achieved by the Fujairah Refinery Co Limited, an advanced and integrated step aligning with the aspirations of the oil sector.

The discussion also covered various topics related to the oil, energy, and gas sectors. He emphasised the UAE's strategic role, particularly Fujairah's, in advancing energy markets.

Also Read | Same-Sex Marriage in Japan: Ban on Recognising Gay Marriage Is Unconstitutional, Court Finds; Here's What To Know.

Fujairah Ruler also highlighted the emirate's advanced capabilities and technologies that attract international investment opportunities in the oil sector.

Vitol's CEO expressed his gratitude for Sheikh Hamad's continuous support for the energy and oil sector in Fujairah.

He also underscored Fujairah's leading role in attracting investment projects, being one of the world's premier hubs for ship refuelling due to its strategic geographic location.

A number of officials attended the meeting. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)