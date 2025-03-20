Moscow [Russia], March 20 (ANI): The Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN University) in Moscow hosted the International Youth Forum "Russia-Asia: Human Resources Potential of the Nuclear Industry of the Region," where students and experts from multiple countries presented advancements in nuclear technology, TV BRICS reported.

The event focused on strengthening cooperation between Russia and Asian nations in the nuclear sector, highlighting its role in energy, medicine, and environmental sustainability.

Also Read | Tech Layoffs 2025: Amazon, Intel, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Plans Massive Job Cuts To Reduce Cost, Streamline Operations in AI.

Industry professionals from Russia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Bangladesh, and other countries participated in the plenary session. In a video address, Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of Russia, noted that around 60 new nuclear reactors are under construction globally, with the majority located in Asia. He emphasised Russia's achievements in the field, stating that the country's nuclear industry is among the most advanced and knowledge-intensive.

"The domestic nuclear industry is one of the most advanced and knowledge-intensive industries. The share of nuclear generation in total electricity production is about 20 per cent. That is, every fifth light bulb in Russia shines thanks to the work of nuclear power plants. At the same time, even more ambitious goals lie ahead: by 2045, this figure is expected to reach 25 per cent," Kosachev said.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Strikes Across Gaza Strip Hit Multiple Homes, Killing at Least 85 Palestinians.

Russian Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education Konstantin Mogilevsky highlighted that collaboration with Asian nations in this field is based on unity and pragmatic cooperation. He underscored the ministry's commitment to ensuring high-quality education and knowledge exchange for students pursuing careers in nuclear technology, reported TV BRICS.

The forum featured seven thematic sections, covering topics such as nuclear reactors, radiation safety, agrotechnologies, ecology, nuclear medicine, industrial partnerships, and youth participation in nuclear initiatives. One section focused on the contributions of graduates to regional development, with participants discussing the role of nuclear education in sustainable growth.

Indonesian participant Yusriani Mardhiyyah Arifin presented a study on how urbanisation affects vegetation and ecological indicators around tectonic faults in Bandung using satellite imagery. Meanwhile, Myanmar's Ye Yan Naing and Htun Htun Aung introduced environmentally safe methods for synthesising polymer sulfur through high-energy chemistry. Hossain Sijan from Bangladesh demonstrated digital tools designed to enhance environmental education.

In the Nuclear Medicine section, experts shared insights on neutron therapy, a type of radiotherapy using neutrons to target cancer cells. Discussions also covered the potential of nuclear medicine for treating glioblastoma, as well as the concept of nuclear energy rehabilitation centres, TV BRICS reported.

This marks the first international youth forum of its kind, designed to increase interest in Russian nuclear education and foster global trust in nuclear technology. Since 2020, a related event, the "Russia-Africa: Nuclear Education - Potential for Successful Regional Development" forum, has been held to promote similar initiatives. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)