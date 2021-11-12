Moscow [Russia], November 12 (ANI/Xinhua): The Russian Defense Ministry detected six NATO reconnaissance aircraft near the country's borders in the Black Sea over the past 24 hours, the ministry's Zvezda broadcaster said Friday.

Russia's Aerospace forces have detected and escorted the foreign aircraft, as the intensity of NATO aerial reconnaissance activities continued to grow, Zvezda said, citing the defence ministry.

Three US Navy P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft were detected, along with a French Air Force C-160G Gabriel aircraft, a U.S. Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft, and a U.S. Air Force U-2S reconnaissance plane, it said.

It added that the ministry views the "aggressive military activity of the United States in the Black Sea region as a threat to regional security and strategic stability."

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that Russia will take all necessary measures to ensure its security against the backdrop of NATO's increased military activities near the country's borders. (ANI/Xinhua)

