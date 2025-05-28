Moscow [Russia], May 28 (ANI): Moscow recently played host to a high-level international scientific conference dedicated to the Arctic's geo-economic future. Organised by the Department of Labour and Social Policy at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), the event brought together key policymakers and experts to explore Russia's strategic ambitions in the resource-rich region, as reported by TV BRICS.

Opening the forum, Federation Council member Anna Otke delivered a detailed presentation on the "Geo-Economic Vector of the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug." Highlighting Chukotka's rapid development, she cited a 14 per cent rise in gross regional product in 2024, an investment influx nearing 890 billion rubles (approximately USD 11.1 billion), and the creation of over 5,000 new jobs in a region with a population of just 49,000.

"Chukotka exemplifies how Arctic territories are becoming engines of national economic growth," Otke said. She also underscored the region's focus on diversification, with particular emphasis on infrastructure expansion, tourism, and logistics along the Northern Sea Route.

From a foreign policy perspective, Vladislav Maslennikov, Director of the Department of Pan-European Cooperation at Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, discussed the diplomatic frameworks facilitating constructive dialogue with Arctic partners. He emphasised the value of sustained international cooperation in northern latitudes.

Cultural diplomacy also featured prominently in the discussion. Roza Akhmadieva, Rector of the Kazan State Institute of Culture, stressed the importance of BRICS youth initiatives in promoting traditional crafts and enhancing Russia's cultural footprint abroad. She hailed the BRICS Youth Council as a vital channel for humanitarian exchange, as reported by TV BRICS.

Meanwhile, Sergey Bondarenko of the Moscow Mayor's Office reflected on the BRICS International Municipal Forum held in the capital in August 2024. He described the event--attended by a record number of global city leaders--as a platform for deepening inter-city cooperation, particularly between Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The conference highlighted the Arctic's growing role in Russia's national development agenda, blending geo-economic ambition with diplomatic and cultural outreach. (ANI)

