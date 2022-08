Moscow [Russia], August 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has discussed the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) with French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu during a phone conversation, the Russian defence ministry said on Thursday.

"On August 25, 2022, at the initiative of the French side, the first telephone conversation took place between the Russian defence minister . .. and the French defence minister ... We discussed the situation around the Zaporizhzhia NPP," the ministry said in a statement.

Shoigu informed Lecornu about Russia's stance on Ukraine's actions related to the NPP and noted the importance of sending a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency to the plant, the statement added. (ANI/Sputnik)

