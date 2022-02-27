Kyiv [Ukraine], February 27 (ANI): Amid ongoing tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday (local time) spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said that Russia must be isolated diplomatically and financially.

"This evening I spoke to President @ZelenskyyUa. The heroism of the President and his people in the defence of their country is awe-inspiring. We are clear-Russia must be isolated diplomatically and financially. I welcome increased willingness to exclude Russia from SWIFT," Johnson tweeted.

Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin's Invasion of Ukraine Not Going As per Plan Due to Kremlin's 'Overconfidence'.

Zelenskyy also said that he had a phone conversation with UK Prime Minister and agreed on further joint steps to counter the "aggressor".

"Had a phone conversation with @BorisJohnson. Grateful to the British Prime Minister for his position, new decisions to enhance the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian army. Agreed on further joint steps to counter the aggressor," Zelenskyy wrote in a tweet.

Also Read | Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Speaks to PM Narendra Modi, Seeks Political Support at UNSC.

Earlier, Zelenskyy also spoke with President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili and Prime Minister of Czech Republic Petr Fiala about the current situation. "Informed President of Georgia @Zourabichvili_S and Prime Minister of the Czech Republic @P_Fiala about the current situation. Concrete assistance was discussed. Grateful to our friends Georgia and Czech Republic for their support," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Notably, Zelenskyy, in a phone conversation, thanked Andrzej Duda, President of Poland for his personal leadership in granting Ukraine membership in the EU.

"In a phone conversation, I thanked @AndrzejDuda for his personal leadership in granting Ukraine membership in the #EU. The concrete daily assistance of Poland to our country is also invaluable. The Ukraine, Poland relationship is a common history and, I am sure, a common European future," Zelenskyy tweeted.

In a tweet, Zelensky also said that he had thanked the Pope for his prayers, adding that "the Ukrainian people feel the spiritual support of His Holiness." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)