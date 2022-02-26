New Delhi, February 26: Russian President Vladimir Putins war with Ukraine is not going as per the plan due to Kremlin's ‘overconfidence, poor tactical planning, and ‘shock at the fierce resistance put up by brave Ukrainians fighting for national survival, Daily Mail reported.

A dramatic video shows a destroyed Russian convoy with Z-markings near Kherson in the south of the country on the third day of fighting after Ukraine's army held control of Kiev and last night successfully repelled Russian advances on the capital. Kiev's Defence Ministry has so far put Russia's losses at around 2,800 troops, 80 tanks, 516 armoured vehicles, 10 airplanes and seven helicopters. Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Curfew Imposed in Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Forces Will Win.

The Russian army has now been ordered to broaden its advance ‘from all directions', after senior US defence officials claimed Russia is facing more resistance than Moscow anticipated in its invasion of Ukraine, including in its advance on Kiev, and appears to have lost some of its momentum, Daily Mail reported.

However, Ukraine's military is asking people to remove the names of streets, cities and villages from road signs in their regions in order to ‘confuse and disorient the enemy'. In a tweet, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence said: "We will do everything possible to clear Ukraine of the Russian occupier as soon as possible!"

Estonia's former defence chief Riho Terras has now claimed that Putin's war is not going to plan because Russia is fast running out of money and weapons, and will have to enter negotiations with Volodymyr Zelensky's government if Kiev holds off the Russians for 10 days, Daily Mail reported.

Russia's tyrant has allegedly convened a meeting with the oligarchs in a bunker in the Ural Mountains, at which it is claimed that he furiously vented that he thought the war would be ‘easy' and ‘everything would be done in one to four days'.

Citing Ukrainian intelligence sources, Terras claimed that the war is costing Russia around 15 billion pounds per-day, and that they have rockets for three to four days at most, which they are using sparingly, the report said. Putin's invasion of Ukraine not going as per plan due to Kremlin's 'overconfidence.

